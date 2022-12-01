Centre warns radio channels against content glorifying alcohol, drugs

Centre warns radio channels against content glorifying alcohol, drugs1 min read . 05:15 PM IST
- It also warned against broadcasting content glorifying weaponry, gangster/gun culture
Centre on Thursday cautioned FM radio channels to be careful about the kind of content that are going on air and directed it against playing songs or broadcasting content glorifying alcohol, drugs, weaponry, gangster/gun culture
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting told the FM radio channels to strictly adhere to the terms and conditions prescribed in grant of permission agreement (GOPA) and migration grant of permission agreement (MGOPA) and not air any content in violation thereof. And violation of the order will attract penal action.
"Any violation shall entail such penal action as deemed fit in accordance with the terms and conditions laid down in the GOPA/MGOPA," the advisory said.
The advisory was issued after the ministry found that some FM channels were playing songs or broadcasting content that glorified alcohol, drugs, weaponry, gangster and gun culture.
It pointed out that the Punjab and Haryana High Court had taken judicial note that such content affected children of impressionable age and gave rise to gun culture.
It said such content was in violation of the AIR Programme Code and the Centre had the right to impose sanctions for suspension of permission and prohibition of broadcast.
