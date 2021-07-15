Centre warns states of another surge in covid-19 cases as people flout norms

Central government on Thursday cautioned states of another surge in covid-19 cases in wake of gross violations of covid-19 norms noted across the country.

Rajesh Bhushan Union health secretary in a letter to the states said that violations of covid-19 norms have been observed in various parts of the country, especially in public transport, hill stations, markets etc.

“Needless to say, such complacency at this juncture has the potential to result in another surge in cases. I would like to reiterate the need for focussed public health measures by the States/UTs. It is imperative to adhere to the guiding principles of covid-19 containment and management with special focus on the 5-fold strategy of 'Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and adherence to COVID Appropriate Behavior'," said Bhushan.

“Focussed and sustained high levels of testing, relentless contact tracing, comprehensive vaccination and ensuring strict adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour in all crowded places and potential super-spreader events are of essence. I, therefore, urge you to take appropriate steps to ensure that we do not lose the invaluable momentum gained in our battle against covid-19, he said.

The communication follows the warning of Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla on Wednesday to chief secretaries of all states. Noting blatant violations of covid appropriate behaviour by people following relaxations in lockdown, Bhalla asked states to issue strict directions to the district and local authorities for regulating crowded places to manage covid-19. Bhalla said that the officers concerned should be made personally responsible for any laxity in strict enforcement of COVID appropriate behaviour.

With the decline in the number of active cases, States and UTs have started re-opening the activities in a gradual manner. Bhalla said that he earlier reiterated in his previous order that the process of relaxing restrictions should be carefully calibrated.

While India’s covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the landmark of 39.49 crores, the total tally of covid-19 cases and deaths has crossed 3.10 crores and 4.12 lakhs respectively. India reported 41,806 daily new cases in the last 24 hours. India’s Active Caseload today stands at 4,32,041 and active cases now constitute 1.39% of the country's total Positive Cases, the union health ministry said in a statement. Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.21% while the Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.15% today.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!