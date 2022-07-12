Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Centre watchful of the price situation: FM Sitharaman on inflation data

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
1 min read . 10:36 PM ISTLivemint

  • I will keep monitoring (prices) item by item for anything that goes haywire. This pointed attack on inflation will need to continue, FM Sitharaman said

Owing to high consumer price inflation (CPI), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday noted that Centre is watchful of the price situation and added, “will continue the pointed attack on inflation." The comments come after official data showed that retail inflation eased to 7.01% in June, which is lower than 7.04% recorded in May. However, retail inflation is still higher than RBI's comfort level of 6%.

"As RBI has estimated, till the start of the second half of the (fiscal) year, both RBI and government will have to be mindful," she told reporters here

"We will have to be mindful and watchful how the price movement is," she said. "I will keep monitoring (prices) item by item for anything that goes haywire. This pointed attack on inflation will need to continue."

Steps taken to cool down prices

It is, however, expected that a favourable monsoon will lead to good production and rural demand. Several steps have been already taken to cool down the prices. These include reducing excise duty on petrol and diesel, banning wheat exports, allowing duty free import of certain crude edible oil and revising duty structure on steel and steel products.

Besides, the government asked edible oil manufacturers to reduce rate Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of edible oils by 15 per litre amid a fall in global prices.

Price situation will gradually improve: RBI Governor

Last week, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the price situation will gradually improve in the second half of the current fiscal and the central bank would continue to take monetary measures to anchor inflation with a view to achieving strong and sustainable growth.

India's fiscal year is from April to March and second half would be from October.

