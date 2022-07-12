Centre watchful of the price situation: FM Sitharaman on inflation data

Centre watchful of the price situation: FM Sitharaman on inflation data1 min read . 10:36 PM IST
- I will keep monitoring (prices) item by item for anything that goes haywire. This pointed attack on inflation will need to continue, FM Sitharaman said
Owing to high consumer price inflation (CPI), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday noted that Centre is watchful of the price situation and added, “will continue the pointed attack on inflation." The comments come after official data showed that retail inflation eased to 7.01% in June, which is lower than 7.04% recorded in May. However, retail inflation is still higher than RBI's comfort level of 6%.
Owing to high consumer price inflation (CPI), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday noted that Centre is watchful of the price situation and added, “will continue the pointed attack on inflation." The comments come after official data showed that retail inflation eased to 7.01% in June, which is lower than 7.04% recorded in May. However, retail inflation is still higher than RBI's comfort level of 6%.
"As RBI has estimated, till the start of the second half of the (fiscal) year, both RBI and government will have to be mindful," she told reporters here
"As RBI has estimated, till the start of the second half of the (fiscal) year, both RBI and government will have to be mindful," she told reporters here
"We will have to be mindful and watchful how the price movement is," she said. "I will keep monitoring (prices) item by item for anything that goes haywire. This pointed attack on inflation will need to continue."
"We will have to be mindful and watchful how the price movement is," she said. "I will keep monitoring (prices) item by item for anything that goes haywire. This pointed attack on inflation will need to continue."
It is, however, expected that a favourable monsoon will lead to good production and rural demand. Several steps have been already taken to cool down the prices. These include reducing excise duty on petrol and diesel, banning wheat exports, allowing duty free import of certain crude edible oil and revising duty structure on steel and steel products.
It is, however, expected that a favourable monsoon will lead to good production and rural demand. Several steps have been already taken to cool down the prices. These include reducing excise duty on petrol and diesel, banning wheat exports, allowing duty free import of certain crude edible oil and revising duty structure on steel and steel products.
Besides, the government asked edible oil manufacturers to reduce rate Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of edible oils by ₹15 per litre amid a fall in global prices.
Besides, the government asked edible oil manufacturers to reduce rate Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of edible oils by ₹15 per litre amid a fall in global prices.
Last week, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the price situation will gradually improve in the second half of the current fiscal and the central bank would continue to take monetary measures to anchor inflation with a view to achieving strong and sustainable growth.
Last week, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the price situation will gradually improve in the second half of the current fiscal and the central bank would continue to take monetary measures to anchor inflation with a view to achieving strong and sustainable growth.
India's fiscal year is from April to March and second half would be from October.
India's fiscal year is from April to March and second half would be from October.