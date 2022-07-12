Centre watchful of the price situation: FM Sitharaman on inflation data

Owing to high consumer price inflation (CPI), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday noted that Centre is watchful of the price situation and added, “will continue the pointed attack on inflation." The comments come after official data showed that retail inflation eased to 7.01% in June, which is lower than 7.04% recorded in May. However, retail inflation is still higher than RBI's comfort level of 6%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}