Centre weighs scaling up MSME Champions Scheme outlay ninefold to ₹10,000 crore
Manas Pimpalkhare , Rituraj Baruah 4 min read 20 Jan 2026, 05:10 am IST
Summary
The MSME Champions Scheme could see a budget increase to ₹10,000 crore over five years, addressing industry calls for more funding to support cleaner manufacturing and enhance competitiveness in global markets.
New Delhi: The Centre is planning a steep increase in the financial outlay of its MSME Champions Scheme to around ₹10,000 crore for the next five years, according to two officials aware of the development, amid efforts to push cleaner manufacturing, exports, and global competitiveness among small businesses. The comparable allocation for FY22–FY26 was ₹1,125 crore.
