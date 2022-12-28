Budget may bolster manufacturing of medical devices1 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2022, 12:10 AM IST
The government is working on a plan to offer financial incentives to encourage the production of high-end medical devices in India to make the country self-sufficient and reduce healthcare costs for people, two people familiar with the development said.