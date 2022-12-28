Budget may bolster manufacturing of medical devices

The medical device industry is highly capital-intensive and requires long gestation periods for developing and adopting new technologies. Most innovative products come from a well-developed ecosystem, which still needs to be built in India. The local industry relies on imports for up to 86% of its needs. “We already have a PLI scheme for medical devices and medical device parks. We don’t have any small cluster scheme to support medical devices clusters. We are planning two things—one, a medical device cluster scheme, which we plan to support around 15-16 clusters with ₹20-25 crore per cluster for common infrastructure. And, two, there is a major requirement for medical device testing labs. So, we have proposed dedicated laboratories to test medical devices," one of the officials cited above said.

