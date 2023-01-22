Centre widens beneficiary base of AB PM-JAY to 120 million families2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 11:36 PM IST
AB PM-JAY was launched in September 2018 with an aim to provide free health cover of up to ₹5 lakh per eligible beneficiary for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization.
NEW DELHI : New Delhi: The Union government has widened the base of beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) from the current 107.4 million poor and vulnerable families to 120 million in an effort to provide quality affordable healthcare to more citizens, said a person familiar with the matter.
