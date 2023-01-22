Centre widens beneficiary base of AB PM-JAY to 120 million families

Since its launch, the scheme has grown rapidly as it is currently being implemented by 33 states/UTs (except Delhi, Odisha and West Bengal), which are offering 1,949 treatment procedures through a network of 26,000 empanelled hospitals. Over the years, PM-JAY has benefited more than 42 million people who received free of cost treatment while 210 million eligible beneficiaries are empowered with Ayushman cards.“The government has estimated 11.7% population decadal growth since 2011 population census till 2021. When PM-JAY was implemented in 2018, the government selected around 107.4 million poor and vulnerable families (approx. 500 million individual beneficiaries) under PM-JAY so that the government could cover the bottom 40% of the population," the person cited above said, adding that the scheme will now cover at least 560-570 million individuals.