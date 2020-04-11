Centre will announce guidelines for 15-day lockdown in next 2 days: Karnataka CM

Claiming everything was under control in his state in its fight against coronavirus, Karnataka Chief Minster B.S. Yediyurappa said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday gave tips to deal with the ongoing nationwide lockdown.

"We are doing well and everything is in control to fight COVID-19. The Prime Minister gave suggestions to deal with the lockdown situation," tweeted Yediyruppa in Kannada after his interaction with Modi through videoconference from Bengaluru.

"PM has said lockdown extension is inevitable, guidelines will be issued about its implementation for next 15 days in a couple of days," Yediyurappa said.

"PM told us that we must not compromise on lockdown," he further said,

State cabinet ministers also attended the videoconference Modi had with chief ministers of all states across the country on the steps to be taken to contain the coronavirus as the 21-day lockdown was slated to end on April 14.

"We discussed vital strategies and actions to implement in our state. We will do everything in our control to tackle the crisis. Measures to control the infection were also discussed," he said in another tweet.

The nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 is likely to be extended beyond April 14 with the government spokesperson on Saturday saying the Centre is considering a request made by most state chief ministers in this regard during an interaction with Modi.

"During the video-conferencing on coronavirus in India with state CMs today, most states requested Prime Minister Modi to extend the lockdown for two more weeks. The Central Government is considering this request," government's Principal Spokesperson K.S. Dhatwalia tweeted.

More direct and clear indication of a possible extension came from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who tweeted the "PM has taken correct decision to extend lockdown. Today, India’s position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is important to extend it."

The meeting, held via video conferencing, was called by Modi to discuss the situation arising due to the Covid-19 pandemic and to take the feedback of chief ministers on whether the 21-day shutdown should be extended.

Among others, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh as well as Kejriwal had suggested extension of the national lockdown by at least a fortnight.

Modi, accompanied by some senior officials, including from the Union health ministry, was wearing a white mask during the meeting which was also attended by chief ministers --Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal), Uddhav Thackeray (Maharashtra), Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Manohar Lal (Haryana), K Chandrashekhar Rao (Telangana) and Nitish kumar (Bihar).

The CMs also seemed to agree on opening the up the rural economy, especially grain markets. The suggestions included continuing the lockdown of airports, railway stations and metros.

There were indications that the Prime Minister's Office is contemplating a graded lifting of lockdown measures, and marking the country into red, yellow and green zones, depending on the severity of the coronavirus spread.

