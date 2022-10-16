Centre will not procure fresh Covid vaccines; surrenders ₹4,237 cr from vaccination budget1 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2022, 07:29 PM IST
The Centre informed more than 1.8 crore doses are still available with the governments
The Centre informed more than 1.8 crore doses are still available with the governments
The Centre has decided not to procure more COVID vaccines in the coming months reasoning that it is in the last leg of the vaccination programme. It is surrendering ₹4,237 crore, or nearly 85% of the 2022-23 budget allocation for inoculation purposes.