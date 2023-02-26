Centre will promote industry-driven startups to create employment: Minister

Centre will promote industry-driven startups to create employment: Minister1 min read . 08:33 PM IST
- The minister calls for equal stake with equal partnership and responsibility by industry to sustain the start-ups boom
NEW DELHI :Government will promote industry-driven start-ups to create wealth and jobs, said Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday.
Addressing the 37th Foundation Day of Department of Biotechnology (DBT), the minister called for equal stake with equal partnership and responsibility by industry to sustain the start-ups boom.
Singh said that start-ups will become sustainable, if industry from the very beginning will identify the theme/subject/product and invest matching equity with the government. “Funds will not be a constraint under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to promote the “Innovation Eco-System" in the country."
He added that the idea behind initiatives like ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, where India’s vaccine strategy brought together pharma, industry and academia in a partnership with an eye on meeting the current as well as possible future challenges, is to have a sustainable partnership in the long run and provide a sustainable source of livelihood to India’s youth. “The Indian government is encouraging industrial outreach by extending all possible support."
The minister said that last year, Single National Portal “BioRRAP" for biotech researchers and start-ups was launched. “It also caters to all those seeking regulatory approval for biological research and development activity in the country and thus offer a huge relief for ‘Ease of Science as well as Ease of Business’."
Singh added that India is poised to become a Global Bio-manufacturing Hub and will figure among the top 5 countries of the world by 2025.
Pitching for India’s own molecule, he said that for Indian problems, Indian remedies must be devised. “Biotechnology is the technology of tomorrow as IT has already reached its saturation point. Biotech will be the key to Amrit Kaal Economy and also for making India a frontline nation in the world."
