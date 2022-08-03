Centre withdraws data protection bill after 81 amendments proposed

Central Government withdrew the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 from the Lok Sabha on Wednesday after the joint parliamentary committee suggested 81 changes to it
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Personal Data Protection Bill 2019, which sought to protect an individual's data over cyber space and regulate the accessibility to personal data by companies and the government, has been withdrawn by the Union Minister of Information and Technology Ashwini Vaishnav from Lok Sabha on Wednesday after a joint parliamentary committee suggested 81 amendments to it.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Personal Data Protection Bill 2019, which sought to protect an individual's data over cyber space and regulate the accessibility to personal data by companies and the government, has been withdrawn by the Union Minister of Information and Technology Ashwini Vaishnav from Lok Sabha on Wednesday after a joint parliamentary committee suggested 81 amendments to it.
The Bill was introduced on 11 December, 2019. The Bill was referred to the joint committee of the houses for examination and report, and the report of the Joint Committee was presented to Lok Sabha on 16 December, 2021.
The Bill was introduced on 11 December, 2019. The Bill was referred to the joint committee of the houses for examination and report, and the report of the Joint Committee was presented to Lok Sabha on 16 December, 2021.
The bill had been sent to the parliamentary committee after it faced vehement protests from the opposition Congress and Trinamool Congress among others who said the data privacy law violated fundamental rights of citizens.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The bill had been sent to the parliamentary committee after it faced vehement protests from the opposition Congress and Trinamool Congress among others who said the data privacy law violated fundamental rights of citizens.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The opposition parties alleged that the law gave sweeping powers to the government to access personal data of individuals under opaque conditions, citing national security and other reasons.
The opposition parties alleged that the law gave sweeping powers to the government to access personal data of individuals under opaque conditions, citing national security and other reasons.
Top technology companies and industry stakeholders were keenly waiting for the Personal Data Protection bill as it could alter the way all major internet companies process, store and transfer Indian consumers' data.
Top technology companies and industry stakeholders were keenly waiting for the Personal Data Protection bill as it could alter the way all major internet companies process, store and transfer Indian consumers' data.
According to government sources, comprehensive legal framework is being worked upon that will pave the way for a new bill. considering the report of the joint parliamentary committee.