Centre working on digital vaccination certificate to be valid globally

“They (WHO) are designing and working on the format of the digital certificate including various aspects that a digital certificate should contain and digital verifiability of same. As soon as they come up with the standard, we will be in full compliance with FHRI standard. So, the digital certificate issued by India will be valid everywhere," Ram Sewak Sharma, chairman of Empowered Group on Technology and Data Management to combat covid-19 and member, National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration (NEGVAC) of covid-19 said during a dialogue in Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}