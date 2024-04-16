Centre working on five-year plan to rid NHAI of debt
The plan, included in the 100-day agenda of the road ministry, involves retiring high-interest long-term debt and bringing down the interest payment, thereby allowing the NHAl to expand its highway network.
New Delhi: The government is looking to either trim or scrap a large portion of the National Highway Authority of India's (NHAI's) Rs3.4 trillion-debt within five years, freeing the agency to plough its resources into strengthening highways, two people aware of the matter said.