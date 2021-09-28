The Centre is in the process of introducing a digital health ID like system in some other sectors too like legal, agriculture, and logistics. The aim is to make it easier for people to access and share the information in the ecosystem concerned, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, which will link health records of people to it which they can share with doctors, health service providers to conveniently access their services.

Just a day after the launch of the health ID system, IT Secretary Ajay Prakash Sawhney today said it will help people access the entire gamut of services in the health industry ecosystem as it is linked to a platform which connects doctors, medical professionals, and government etc.

"Similar system is coming in education and has started with diksha. Similar thing is happening in agriculture. Similar things are likely to happen in logistics. Something very similar is taking place is bringing the courts system, the justice system and joining it up with the policing so that an interoperable criminal justice system takes place," Sawhney said while speaking at Global Fintech Fest organised by NPCI-IAMAI.

While launching the system, the Prime Minister on Monday said Ayushman Bharat – Digital Mission will now connect the digital health solutions of hospitals across the country with each other.

“The Mission will not only make the processes of hospitals simplified but also will increase ease of living. Under this, every citizen will now get a digital health ID and their health record will be digitally protected," he said.

Prime Minister Modi also informed that India is working on a health model that is holistic and inclusive. A model which stresses preventive healthcare and, in case of disease, easy, affordable and accessible treatment.

(With inputs from PTI)

