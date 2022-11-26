Centre working to boost connectivity in Northeast, says S Jaishankar

Union Minister of External Affars said the centre is working to increase connectivity in Northestern India on the first day of his visit to Manipur on Saturday. He also added that India's G20 presidency will be celebrated at various places across the country, including Manipur
Underlining the importance of linking the Northeastern India to the rest of the nation, Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar on Saturday said the centre is working to improve connectivity and infrastructure in the Northeast.
The EAM began his two-day visit to Manipur on Saturday from Imphal. He attended an interactive programme held at Classic Grande in the city on Saturday evening.
Highlighting this fact, S Jaishankar also tweeted about the central government's effort in boosting Northeast connectivity within the state and to the wider world.
The External Affairs minister tweeted, "Delighted to interact with the business community in Imphal today afternoon. Modi Government is giving utmost priority to the development of the North East, including Manipur. It is visible in both resources and attention."
In addition to informing about the government's effort in boosting connectivity, S. Jaishankar also told that India's G20 presidency will be celebrated at several places across the nation including Manipur. He expressed his confidence that the upcoming G20 Presidency of India will showcase the true spirit of the Northeast to the world, with its tourism benefits.
The program was conducted under the cooperation of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII).
During his visit, the foreign minister will visit several places including war memorials situated in Imphal and Bishnupur districts on Sunday. Afterwards, he will also visit the Ima Marker of Khwairamband Bazar in Imphal.
Notably, India will play a key role in global relations and politics after overtaking the G20 Presidency from 1 December. The country will host around 200 meetings to secure global economic growth and prosperity.
G20 presidency will unlock immense opportunities for India in the coming year as it is one of the biggest multilateral platforms of the world. G20 nations command 85 per cent of the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and two-thirds of its global population.
The G20 group has immense significance in developed nations of North America and Europe because of its rising influence. On the other hand, developing and less developed countries of Latin America, Asia, Africa and Oceania are referred to as the Global South.
