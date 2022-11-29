Centre working to fix gaps in airlines’ supply chain: Jyotiraditya Scindia

A bit of a strange conundrum has occurred in the market. From an industry that was going through pretty much “starvation" as far as customers were concerned when all planes were on the ground during covid, suddenly you have a flood and the very fact that today you don’t have enough planes worldwide that are available, so one of the steps that I have taken is opened up the wet-leasing market and taking it to a 6+6 regime for one year at least so as to allow this bridging to take place between the immediate and the medium term. So, an intermediate step has been put in place to allow that bridging to happen until the capacity of our domestic airlines grows. A lot of our airlines have very expansive fleet acquisition programmes, including Air India, Vistara and others. I think that this is going to be one of the fastest-growing markets in the world from a civil aviation perspective.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}