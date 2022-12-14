Centre working to slow inflation, FM Nirmala Sitharaman says1 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2022, 12:12 AM IST
India protected from the risk of stagflation due to its relatively slow inflation rates and fast growth, Sitharaman says
The government is working to slow inflation further, and is closely monitoring the prices of essential commodities, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, adding that the country is protected from the risk of stagflation due to its relatively slow inflation rates and fast growth.