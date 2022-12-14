Centre working to slow inflation, FM Nirmala Sitharaman says

The Parliament has thus approved additional spending of ₹4.36 trillion for FY23, including over ₹1 trillion for fertilizer subsidies due to the war in Europe driving up prices of soil nutrients and their feedstocks. The net cash outgo is, however, expected to be ₹3.26 trillion, as the additional expenditure will be offset by savings from various ministries and departments or by increased receipts and recoveries totalling ₹1.1 trillion.

