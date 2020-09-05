Centre working with states on 'One Product, One District' programme: Goyal

Ministry of Commerce & Industry is working with states on a "One Product One District" programme, where every district in the country will be focussing its energies on the outreach of their own products of excellence, said Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday.

Goyal was speaking at the release the ranking of states and union territories (UTs) in terms of ease of doing business.

Goyal said the Central government is confident of adding manufacturing output worth at least ₹20 lakh crore in next five years.

"We have identified 24 products in partnership with industry, we are confident of adding at least ₹20 lakh crore manufacturing output in next five years, it will create jobs, expand economic activity and will lead the way towards India's rightful place," he added.

Goyal further said, "India has made significant progress in the last five years under the visionary and dynamic leadership of PM Narendra Modi in improving our Ease of Doing Business."

He further stated that Business Reform Action Plan of States is reflection of confidence that the states have, that they can do better and work for prosperity of the people. The ranking reflects the effort that different states are doing towards bettering their systems and processes, he said.

"We all believe that cooperation on one hand and competition on the other will collectively drive the nation faster towards a $5 trillion economy by 2025," Goyal said.

