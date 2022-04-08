Centre writes to 5 States reporting surge in covid cases

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A sustained and significant decline in the number of Covid-19 cases has been observed in lndia over the past 2 months, with the country reporting less than 1000 daily new cases for the past few days, the letter said
The Union government has directed five states namely-- Kerala, Haryana, Maharashtra, Delhi and Mizoram reporting slight surge of covid cases to continue to monitor the spread of infection and undertake prompt steps to manage Covid-19.
Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary wrote a letter to the State governments of Kerala, Haryana, Maharashtra, Delhi and Mizoram- reporting minor rise in covid cases and advised them to do regular monitoring and follow up action in emerging areas of concern.
“A sustained and significant decline in the number of Covid-19 cases has been observed in lndia over the past 2 months, with the country reporting less than 1000 daily new cases for the past few days. Further, Weekly positivity rate has remained below 1%," Bhushan said in a letter reviewed Mint.
“States are advised to continue monitoring the spread of infection and undertake required steps for prompt and effective management of Covid-19. The five-fold strategy, i.e., Test-Track- Treat-Vaccination and Adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour should be followed," he said.
Bhushan has directed all these states to continue monitoring clusters of new Covid-19 cases, perform adequate testing, undertake required steps in areas reporting high case positivity, and monitor lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases in all health facilities on a regular basis for detecting early warning signals of the spread of infection. The states have also been asked continue with vaccination of all eligible people.
“The State of Kerala has reported 2321 new cases in the last week (ending 8th April) , accounting to 31.8 % of lndia's new cases. The State has also seen an increase in positivity in the last week from 13.45% to 15.53%," Bhushan communicated in a letter to Dr. Rajan N. Khobragade, Additional Chief Secretary at the Department of Kerala.
“The State of Mizoram has reported 814 new cases in the last week ( ending 8th April), accounting to 11.16% of lndia's new cases. The State has also seen an increase in positivity in the last week from 14.38% to 16.48%," the Union Health Secretary said in a letter to the R. Lalramnghaka, Secretary at the department of health in Mizoram.
Similarly, the Union Health Secretary communicated to the Delhi’s Principal Secretary, Manisha Saxena say that Delhi has reported an increase in weekly new cases from 724 new cases in the week ending (1st April 2022 to 826 new cases till today) accounting to 11. 33% of India's new cases. The State has also seen an increase in positivity in the last week from 0.51% to 1.25%," he said in a letter.
The State of Maharashtra has reported 794 new cases in the last week (ending 8th April), accounting for 10.9% of India's new cases. The State has also seen an increase in positivity in the last week from 0.39% to 0.43%, Bhusban said in a letter.
Meanwhile, Haryana has reported an increase in weekly new cases from 367 new cases in the week ending (1st April 2022) to 416 new cases in the till today (8th April) accounting to 5.70% of lndia's new cases. The State has also seen an increase in positivity in the last week from 0.51% to 1.06%, stated the letter.
These directions from the Central government comes at a time when the country is worried about the emergence of a new covid-19 mutant called ‘XE Variant’ as claimed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to have reported the first case of XE Varian in Mumbai. In the last 24 hours, India has reported nearly 1100 covid cases across the country.
