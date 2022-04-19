In view of rising covid cases, the Union Health Ministry has directed five States—Delhi, Haryana, Mizoram, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra --to continue monitoring spread of infection and undertake required steps for prompt and effective management of Covid-19, as these states are reporting increase in Covid-19 cases.

The health ministry has directed all these states to continue monitoring clusters of new Covid-19 cases, conduct adequate testing, take steps in areas reporting high case positivity, and monitor lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases in all hospitals on a regular basis. The states have also been asked continue with vaccination of all eligible people.

“Delhi has reported an increase in weekly cases from 998 new cases in the week ending (12th April 2022) to 2,671 new cases in the last week (ending 19th April 2022). The UT has also seen an increase in positivity in the last week from 1.42% to 3.49%," said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan to Delhi Health Secretary Manisha Saxena in letter reviewed by Mint.

India has witnessed a sustained and significant decline in the number of Covid-19 cases over the last two months, with the country reporting about 1000 daily new cases for the past few weeks. The weekly positivity rate has remained below 1%, said Bhushan.

Haryana has reported an increase in weekly new cases from 521 new cases in the week ending (12th March 2022) to 1299 new cases in the till today (19th April). The State has also seen an increase in positivity in the last week from 1.22% to 2.86%, stated the letter.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has reported an increase in weekly new cases from 217 new cases in the week ending (12th April) to 637 new cases in the last week ending 19th April. The case positivity rate in the state has increased from 0.03% to 0.09%.

The State of Mizoram has reported 539 new cases in the last week (ending 19th April) while the positivity rate has shot up from 16.11% to 16.68%.

The Centre has advised to continue monitoring the spread of infection and undertake required steps for prompt and effective management of Covid-19. The five-fold strategy, i.e., test-track- treat-vaccination and adherence to covid appropriate behaviour should be followed.

Further, the health ministry informed that Maharashtra has detected 693 covid cases in the last week with positivity rate 0.39% to 0.40%.