Centre writes to four states including Delhi to control surge of covid cases

“Delhi has reported an increase in weekly cases from 998 new cases in the week ending (12th April 2022) to 2,671 new cases in the last week (ending 19th April 2022). The UT has also seen an increase in positivity in the last week from 1.42% to 3.49%," said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan to Delhi Health Secretary Manisha Saxena in letter reviewed by Mint.

