Noting that COVID-19 norms are being flouted in several parts of the country, Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that the states need to focus on public health measures to check the pandemic. It further asserted that complacency at this juncture has the potential to result in another surge in COVID-19 cases.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a letter to states and UTs said, "Violations of Covid norms have been observed in various parts of the country, especially in hill stations, public transport and markets. Needless to say, such complacency at this juncture has the potential to result in another surge in cases."

"It is imperative to adhere to the guiding principles of COVID-19 containment and management with a special focus on the five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccinate and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour."

"Focussed and sustained high levels of testing, relentless contact tracing, comprehensive vaccination and ensuring strict adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour at all crowded places and potential super-spreader events are of the essence," he added.

Restrictions can be re-imposed if COVID-rules are flouted: Ajay Bhalla

The letter comes a day after the Union Home ministry raised the issue of violations of COVID-19 norms observed in several parts of the country, including hill stations, and asked states and union territories to take action against officials responsible for ensuring compliance to guidelines.

In a letter to the state chief secretaries, home secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote, With the decline in the number of active cases, states and UT have started re-opening activities in gradual manner. As reiterated in the earlier letter dated on June 19, the process of relaxing the restrictions should be carefully calibrated.

However, blatant violations of COVID-19 norms have been observed in several parts of the country, especially in public transport and hill stations. Massive crowds are also thronging in market places, violating norms of social distancing. Consequently, increase in R factor (reproduction number) in some of the states is a matter of concern.... Therefore, it is important that the authorities concerned shall be made responsible for ensuring that the COVID appropriate behaviour in all crowded places as well as all areas identified as hotspots, it reads.

It needs to be ensured that if the COVID-19 norms are not maintained at any establishment, such places shall be liable for re-imposition of restrictions ... and the defaulters shall also be liable for action under relevant law, the letter further reads.

(With inputs from agencies)

