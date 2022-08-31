Centre yet to take a decision on extending PMGKAY: Finance Secy

Centre yet to take a decision on extending PMGKAY: Finance Secy1 min read . 10:19 PM IST
- In the last two years, around ₹2.6 lakh crore has been spent under the scheme and it will cost another ₹80,000 crore with the extension of six months.
Centre is yet to take a decision on extending PMGKAY initiative, which is to end next month, Finance Secretary T V Somanathan clarified on Wednesday. Launched in March 2020, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) is programme that provides 5 kilograms of foodgrains to the poor free of cost.
Centre is yet to take a decision on extending PMGKAY initiative, which is to end next month, Finance Secretary T V Somanathan clarified on Wednesday. Launched in March 2020, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) is programme that provides 5 kilograms of foodgrains to the poor free of cost.
It was launched with the aim to mitigate hardships being faced by poor people in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, the scheme has been extended several times. The last extension is for six months and that ends on September 30.
It was launched with the aim to mitigate hardships being faced by poor people in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, the scheme has been extended several times. The last extension is for six months and that ends on September 30.
"Decision is yet to be taken," Somanathan said in response to a question regarding extension of the PMGKAY.
"Decision is yet to be taken," Somanathan said in response to a question regarding extension of the PMGKAY.
In the last two years, around ₹2.6 lakh crore has been spent under the scheme and it will cost another ₹80,000 crore with the extension of six months.
In the last two years, around ₹2.6 lakh crore has been spent under the scheme and it will cost another ₹80,000 crore with the extension of six months.
Centre launched the scheme in March 2020 that helped over 80 crore beneficiaries during the pandemic.
Centre launched the scheme in March 2020 that helped over 80 crore beneficiaries during the pandemic.
The free foodgrains are provided over and above the normal quota given under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) at a highly subsidised rate of ₹2-3 per kg.
The free foodgrains are provided over and above the normal quota given under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) at a highly subsidised rate of ₹2-3 per kg.
Initially, in 2020-21, PMGKAY scheme was announced only for a period of three months of April, May and June 2020 (Phase-I). Later, the government extended the scheme from July to November 2020 (Phase-II).
Initially, in 2020-21, PMGKAY scheme was announced only for a period of three months of April, May and June 2020 (Phase-I). Later, the government extended the scheme from July to November 2020 (Phase-II).
The Centre in April 2021 re-introduced the scheme for a period of two months of May and June 2021 (Phase-III) and extended it for another five months from July to November 2021 (Phase-IV).
The Centre in April 2021 re-introduced the scheme for a period of two months of May and June 2021 (Phase-III) and extended it for another five months from July to November 2021 (Phase-IV).
The scheme was again extended from December 2021 to March 2022 (Phase-V).
The scheme was again extended from December 2021 to March 2022 (Phase-V).
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)