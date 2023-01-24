Centre  may  add  slabs in  overhaul of  income tax regime

“It is a fine balance to be achieved. One benefit offered under the new tax regime is that there is no need for bills and receipts to be submitted, yet it has not found much favour. The government has had the chance to review the scheme’s adoption. A higher basic exemption limit and relief on severance pay received by individuals who have been laid off could be considered," said Gupta. Given the overall fiscal situation, it appears it will be very challenging for the government to do something extraordinary in sweetening the scheme, Gupta said.