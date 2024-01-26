Centre-run hospitals in NCR want 13% raise in allocation
New Delhi: Four centrally run hospitals in the national capital, including the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi, have sought an outlay of more than ₹9,000 crore from the upcoming interim budget, which will be presented next week by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, according to officials from these hospitals. The government hospitals are expected to see an overall jump in allocation of around 13% this year.