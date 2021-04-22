Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Centre's allocation to Delhi not being respected by some states, resolve it: HC

Centre's allocation to Delhi not being respected by some states, resolve it: HC

Premium
Centre's allocation to Delhi not being respected by some states: HC
1 min read . 03:19 PM IST PTI

  • Delhi government told the court that oxygen that was to come from Panipat in Haryana was not being allowed to be picked up by the local police
  • It also told the court that oxygen which was to be picked up from some units in Uttar Pradesh could also not be lifted

The Delhi High Court Thursday said the Centre's allocation of oxygen for Delhi from plants in other states like Haryana was not being respected by the local administration there and it needs to be resolved immediately.

The Delhi High Court Thursday said the Centre's allocation of oxygen for Delhi from plants in other states like Haryana was not being respected by the local administration there and it needs to be resolved immediately.

The observation by a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli came after the Delhi government told the court that oxygen that was to come from Panipat in Haryana was not being allowed to be picked up by the local police there

TRENDING STORIES See All

The observation by a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli came after the Delhi government told the court that oxygen that was to come from Panipat in Haryana was not being allowed to be picked up by the local police there

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The Delhi government also told the court that oxygen which was to be picked up from some units in Uttar Pradesh could also not be lifted from there.

Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta told the bench that he will take instructions on the concerns raised by the Delhi government.

In view of the submission by the SG, the court said it will hear the matter after sometime.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.