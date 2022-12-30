The central government's fiscal deficit at the end of November touched 59 per cent of the full year budget estimate, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Friday.

The fiscal deficit which is the difference between expenditure and revenue was ₹978,154 crore in the April-November period 2022-23.

In the corresponding period last year, the fiscal deficit was 46.2 per cent of the budget estimates of 2021-22.

The Centre fiscal deficit is estimated to be ₹16.61 lakh crore for the current financial year, or 6.4 per cent of the GDP.

The total receipts during April-November was at ₹14.64 lakh crore or 64.1 percent of the current year's budget estimate.

In the year-ago period, total receipts stood at ₹ ₹13.79 lakh crore.

The Centre’s total expenditure during April-November stood at ₹24.42 lakh crore, or 61.9 percent of the budget estimate, which is higher than 59.6 percent in the year-ago period.

The Centre’s capital expenditure during April-November stood at ₹4.47 lakh crore. In the year-ago period, it stood at ₹2.74 lakh crore.

The net tax revenue for April-November stood at ₹12.25 lakh crore, while disinvestments during the April-November period were ₹28,399 crore.

Indian government remains committed to strong macroeconomic fundamentals and financial stability. However, the Centre also pointed out that additional flexibilities in its budget plans are needed due to external shocks and global uncertainties even when they intend to meet the country's fiscal deficit target of 4.5% of GDP by end of the FY26 fiscal.