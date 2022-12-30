Centre's April-November fiscal deficit ₹9.78 lakh cr, 59% of FY target1 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2022, 05:37 PM IST
In the corresponding period last year, the deficit was 46.2 per cent of the budget estimates of 2021-22
The central government's fiscal deficit at the end of November touched 59 per cent of the full year budget estimate, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Friday.