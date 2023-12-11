Centre's decision abrogating Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir ‘valid’. 10 key takeaways from Supreme Court's judgment
Supreme Court has upheld the centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 in the Jammu & Kashmir and also to carve out the Union Territory of Ladakh from the erstwhile state.
A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court delivered the much-awaited verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the central government's decision to abrogate Article 370 in 2019. While upholding the exercise of abrogating Article 370, the Supreme Court also directed the Centre to restore statehood to the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir at the earliest.