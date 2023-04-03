Centre's direct tax receipt after refunds grows 18% in FY23

Centre's direct tax receipt after refunds grows 18% in FY232 min read . 09:13 PM IST
The income tax department gave tax refund of over ₹3 trillion in FY23
NEW DELHI :Central government collected ₹16.61 trillion in direct taxes after refunds in FY23, which is a 17.6% improvement over what was collected in the preceding year, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement on Monday quoting provisional figures.
The government's revised estimate for the just concluded financial year was ₹16.5 trillion. The Income Tax department gave tax refund of over ₹three trillion in FY23. The double-digit growth in tax collection is on expected lines.
Gross direct tax collections for the FY23 before adjusting for tax refunds stood at Rs. 19.68 trillion, registering a growth of 20.33%, CBDT said. The comparatively lower growth rate for tax collection after adjusting for tax refunds, compared to the growth rate in gross tax collection indicates that higher tax refunds were paid in FY23 than in the previous year.
The original budget estimate for direct tax revenue in FY23 was fixed at Rs.14.20 trillion which was revised to Rs.16.50 trillion, CBDT said, adding that provisional direct tax collection after adjusting for refunds has exceeded budget estimate by 16.97% and the revised estimate by 0.69%.
Gross collection of direct taxes before adjusting for refunds for FY23 stands at Rs. 19.68 trillion showing a growth of 20.33 % over the gross collection of Rs.16.36 trillion in FY22, CBDT said.
Gross corporate tax collection in FY23 is at ₹10.04 trillion showing a growth of 16.91% over what was collected in the preceding year. Gross personal income tax collection including securities transaction tax in FY23 stands at Rs.9.6 trillion showing a growth of 24.23% over the collections reported in the preceding year.
Refunds of Rs.3,07,352 crore have been issued in the FY23 showing an increase of 37.42 % over the refunds of Rs.2,23,658 crore issued in FY22, CBDT said.
Figures show that both direct and indirect taxes are showing strong buoyancy. On Saturday, finance ministry had said Centre and states collected ₹18.10 trillion in FY23 in GST revenue receipts and that the average gross monthly collection for the full year was ₹1.51 trillion. The gross GST revenue receipt in 2022-23 is 22% higher than that of the previous year, the ministry said then.
