Centre's fuel tax cut is merely partial and states are unlikely to reduce taxes

He recalled the MK Stalin-led DMK government effecting a VAT reduction in August 2021, that resulted in a ₹3 per litre cut in the price of petrol. This resulted in an annual revenue loss of ₹1,160 crore to the state government but this was done to benefit the people despite the financial strain inherited from the previous AIADMK government. "The Union Government's levies on petrol have gone up substantially in the past 7 years. Though the revenue to the Union Government has increased manifold, there has not been a matching increase in the revenues to states. This is because the Union Government has increased the cess and surcharge on petrol and diesel while reducing the basic excise duty that is shareable with the States," he averred. On August 1, 2014 central taxes were ₹9.48 per litre on petrol and ₹3.57 per litre on diesel. Prior to the reduction of taxes on petrol and diesel by the Union Government in November 2021, the levy of tax, including cesses and surcharges on petrol was ₹32.90 per litre and ₹31.80 per litre on diesel. "This was reduced to ₹27.90 per litre for petrol and ₹21.80 per litre for diesel. Now, it has further been reduced to ₹19.90 per litre for petrol and ₹15.80 per litre for diesel," he said. Though the Centre had reduced the taxes, it was still 'higher' than the 2014 rates by ₹10.42 per litre for petrol and ₹12.23 for diesel. "Therefore, there is a strong case for the Union Government to further reduce its taxes," the minister argued. While the November 2021 tax reduction by the Centre had resulted in Tamil Nadu incurring an annual revenue loss of ₹1,050 crore, the latest one will cause a further loss of ₹800 crore a year, Thiagarajan said. This will put a huge strain on the finances of the states. "Though this government inherited a precarious fiscal position from the previous dispensation and incurred additional expenditure towards Covid-19 relief activities, it reduced the taxes on petrol in a few months after assuming office, for the welfare of the people. Tamil Nadu, despite its limited taxation powers, has taken proactive measures to reduce the tax burden on the people of the State," he noted.