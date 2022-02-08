Centre's higher transfer to states will boost their capex in FY23: Ind-Ra

Against the FY22BE of ₹13.39 trillion, the union government has allocated a higher amount of ₹15.49 trillion as total transfers to states as per FY22RE, in view of the disruptions brought on by the severe second covid wave. This is an increase of 15.7% over FY22BE and 22.1% over FY21 (the growth coming in at a seven-year high). In FY23, unless India experiences another brutal covid wave similar to the second wave, a severe disruption to economic activities is unlikely, Ind-Ra said.