According to the guidelines, coronavirus patients have been classified into those affected by mild, moderate and severe disease.
For mild disease, home isolation and care is recommended, while admission in a ward is recommended for those battling moderate disease and ICU has been recommended for patients with severe Covid-19, they added.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!