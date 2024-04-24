Centre’s National Career Service portal to compete with job websites
The National Career Service (NCS) portal aims to connect employers and job seekers, hosting a diverse array of job opportunities reflecting a 214% rise in vacancies in FY24 across various sectors.
New Delhi: The government-run National Career Service (NCS) portal plans to onboard private sector companies offering jobs in India and overseas, two people aware of the matter said, setting the stage for competing with private job portals such as naukri.com amid soaring joblessness.