Centre’s new covid vaccine policy resolves states’ GST grievance

With the Centre agreeing to procure three-fourth of domestic production of covid vaccines, this tax liability falls on the union government. Half of the GST collected on any item goes to the Centre and the rest to the consuming state. Also, 41% of the Centre’s overall tax collection goes to states. The shift in covid vaccination policy from 21 June removes the tax burden on states under the current arrangement of states having to procure a quarter of domestic vaccine production.

