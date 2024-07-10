Centre’s nodal organ transplant agency seeks report on Apollo-Yatharth hospital kidney racket from UP government

New Delhi: The country’s nodal agency for organ and tissue transplants, National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO), has sought an urgent report from the Uttar Pradesh government after an illegal organ transplant racket was unearthed at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in southeast Delhi with links to Yatharth Hospital in Noida.

The agency, operating under the aegis of the central government's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has directed the UP government to keep a close tab on the investigation and take punitive action against those found involved in the organ transplant racket.

“We are aware of the matter and have sought a report from the UP government through our state agency. Further, an investigation is being done by the police and we are awaiting the police report,” said a senior government official, who requested not be named.

Also read: Delhi Police busts organ transplant racket: Private hospital doctor among seven arrested Last week, Delhi Police arrested a senior kidney transplant surgeon from Apollo Hospital, who had allegedly performed a number of organ transplant surgeries involving Bangladeshi patients at Yathaarth hospital, without proper government authorisations.

Amit Goel, DCP, Crime Branch, said seven people (including the doctor involved) have been arrested in connection with the international organ transplant racket.

Investigation underway The investigation so far has revealed that even as the government’s authorisation committee had rejected the transplants at Apollo hospital, the doctor, D Vijaya Rajakumari allegedly conducted the transplant surgeries at other hospitals.

“We also suspect that there is some outside connection. The central government is closely watching the development. Additionally, the health ministry has taken a series of measures to curb the involvement of foreign national's involved in illegal organ transplantation in India,” the official added.

Queries emailed to the health ministry spokesperson remained unanswered.

Also read: Organ transplant rules: Health ministry urges MHA, MEA to educate foreigners An Apollo Hospital spokesperson, in a statement, said, “The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch department had taken custody of a doctor who had been engaged on a fee-for-service basis and not on the hospital’s payroll. This action is subsequent to an investigation pertaining to procedures carried out at another hospital and prima-facie not related to any action or acts at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals (IAH). Given this action by the police, IAH had placed the doctor under suspension. IAH was previously approached by the Crime Branch seeking certain information as part of an investigation, which was duly provided”.

“We reiterate our utmost commitment to adhering to all laws, rules and regulations in relation to clinical and administrative processes for all patients, national or international. Our processes have been reviewed by competent government authorities who have upheld our record of compliance,” the hospital's statement added, while extending full cooperation to the investigative authorities on the matter.

A recurring issue Earlier this month, the health ministry had asked the home and external affairs ministries to sensitize foreign nationals visiting India for organ transplants regarding the legal requirements for the process. In the recent past, incidents of illegal organ transplants have been found in hospitals in Gujarat and Rajasthan, among other places.

“The government is very serious to stop illegal activity related to organ transplants. The health ministry has already written to all the hospitals to lodge FIRs in matters related to illegal transplants and devise a mechanism to do regular inspection of registered organ transplants in the hospital,” said the official quoted above.

Also read: Digital registry on organ transplants to streamline donations on cards “We have also sought data from states/UTs related to organ transplantation within the states. However, we are yet to get the complete data,” the official added.

Meanwhile, Yatharth Hospitals, in a statement, stated that they have no direct association with the doctor under investigation, as she is a part of some other hospital.