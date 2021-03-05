Centre’s regulations do not penalise OTT platforms: Supreme Court

Last week, a single-judge bench of the Allahabad High Court had rejected an anticipatory bail application filed by Purohit, over the UP Police FIR in Noida which accused her of hurting religious sentiments by pushing anti-Hindu content and scenes mocking Hindu gods in the web series. It had said that Purohit had not been “vigilant and has acted irresponsibly making her open to criminal prosecution in permitting streaming of a movie which is against the fundamental rights of the majority of citizens of this country and therefore, her fundamental right of life and liberty cannot be protected by grant of anticipatory bail to her in the exercise of discretionary powers of this court."