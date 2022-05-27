Centre’s spending on schemes to overshot cess collection

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Central government is set to collect ₹1.92 trillion from the road and infrastructure cess levied as additional excise duty on petrol and diesel and from the cess on taxable income
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :Central government’s spending on some of the development schemes in FY23 is set to overshoot the amount of revenue collected from the cess levied on taxable income and on petrol and diesel to finance these projects, according to data available from the finance ministry.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :Central government’s spending on some of the development schemes in FY23 is set to overshoot the amount of revenue collected from the cess levied on taxable income and on petrol and diesel to finance these projects, according to data available from the finance ministry.
Central government is set to collect ₹1.92 trillion from the road and infrastructure cess levied as additional excise duty on petrol and diesel and from the cess on taxable income. However, the spending on various development schemes financed by these two types of cess is set to be ₹3.18 trillion in FY23, as per finance ministry data. The gap will be met from the consolidated fund of India.
Central government is set to collect ₹1.92 trillion from the road and infrastructure cess levied as additional excise duty on petrol and diesel and from the cess on taxable income. However, the spending on various development schemes financed by these two types of cess is set to be ₹3.18 trillion in FY23, as per finance ministry data. The gap will be met from the consolidated fund of India.
Central government’s levy of cess, especially that levied as additional excise duty on auto fuel, has in recent months become a subject of debate with several state government leaders protesting that proceeds of cess does not go to the pool of taxes shared with states. Centre has pointed out it has made close to ₹91 trillion development spending since 2014. Health and education cess is levied on income tax.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Central government’s levy of cess, especially that levied as additional excise duty on auto fuel, has in recent months become a subject of debate with several state government leaders protesting that proceeds of cess does not go to the pool of taxes shared with states. Centre has pointed out it has made close to ₹91 trillion development spending since 2014. Health and education cess is levied on income tax.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per data from the finance ministry, drinking water and sanitation, roads and highways and rural development are areas where higher amount of cess utilisation is projected in FY23 compared to the revised estimates for FY22. For drinking water and sanitation, over ₹67,190 crore is to be spent in FY23, up from over ₹51,000 crore in FY22. Cess utilisation for investment in NHAI, road works and maintenance of national highways is estimated at over ₹1.29 trillion in FY23, up from over ₹89,140 crores in the last fiscal.
As per data from the finance ministry, drinking water and sanitation, roads and highways and rural development are areas where higher amount of cess utilisation is projected in FY23 compared to the revised estimates for FY22. For drinking water and sanitation, over ₹67,190 crore is to be spent in FY23, up from over ₹51,000 crore in FY22. Cess utilisation for investment in NHAI, road works and maintenance of national highways is estimated at over ₹1.29 trillion in FY23, up from over ₹89,140 crores in the last fiscal.
The Centre expects to collect ₹53,846 crore from health and education cess in the current fiscal, up from ₹47,307 crore collected last fiscal. However, the extent of cess utilisation estimated in the current fiscal under projects such as national health mission, setting up new medical colleges and interest subvention on education loans is estimated at ₹86,100 crore, up from ₹81,499 crore last fiscal. The gap is expected to be financed from the consolidated fund of India.
The Centre expects to collect ₹53,846 crore from health and education cess in the current fiscal, up from ₹47,307 crore collected last fiscal. However, the extent of cess utilisation estimated in the current fiscal under projects such as national health mission, setting up new medical colleges and interest subvention on education loans is estimated at ₹86,100 crore, up from ₹81,499 crore last fiscal. The gap is expected to be financed from the consolidated fund of India.
“Not only have these cesses funded various important schemes and development activities, the government has provided more than the actual collection to various schemes which are funded from cesses," said an official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. An email sent to the finance ministry on Friday seeking comments for the story remained unanswered at the time of publishing.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Not only have these cesses funded various important schemes and development activities, the government has provided more than the actual collection to various schemes which are funded from cesses," said an official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. An email sent to the finance ministry on Friday seeking comments for the story remained unanswered at the time of publishing.