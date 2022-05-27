Centre’s spending on schemes to overshot cess collection

As per data from the finance ministry, drinking water and sanitation, roads and highways and rural development are areas where higher amount of cess utilisation is projected in FY23 compared to the revised estimates for FY22. For drinking water and sanitation, over ₹67,190 crore is to be spent in FY23, up from over ₹51,000 crore in FY22. Cess utilisation for investment in NHAI, road works and maintenance of national highways is estimated at over ₹1.29 trillion in FY23, up from over ₹89,140 crores in the last fiscal.