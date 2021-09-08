Centre’s stance on Pegasus not final yet

On 17 August, the Centre told the top court that it has nothing to add to its three-page affidavit on the Pegasus snooping matter filed on 16 August which neither confirmed nor denied the use of the military-grade spyware to hack the phones of ministers, politicians, businessmen, activists and journalists. Following this, the bench, headed by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, said it would consider passing some orders on the constitution of an expert committee at the next hearing.

