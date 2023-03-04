Centre’s SWAMIH Fund completes 20,557 homes since its inception in 2019, unlock ₹35,000 cr liquidity1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 03:15 PM IST
The fund aims to provide priority debt financing for the completion of stressed, brownfield, and RERA-registered residential projects in the affordable and mid-income housing category
NEW DELHI: The Special Window for Affordable and Mid-Income Housing (SWAMIH) Investment Fund has completed over 20,000 homes since its inception in 2019.
