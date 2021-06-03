Centre’s vaccine policy prima facie arbitrary, irrational: Supreme Court

The court also decided to examine whether the vaccination policy was in breach of the constitutional right to equality under Article 14. It noted that if the Centre’s unique monopolistic buyer position was the only reason for it receiving vaccines at a much lower price from manufacturers, then the rationality of the vaccination policy had to be scrutinized “since it could place severe burdens, particularly on states and Union territories (UTs) suffering from financial distress".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}