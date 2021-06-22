Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed Centre-State bhagidari (cooperation) in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

The prime minister expressed gratitude to all state governments for implementing and executing Centre's policies to provide relief to citizens amid the Covid pandemic.

In a personal blog, PM Modi claimed that Indian states were able to borrow significantly more in 2020-21. "States were able to raise an extra ₹1.06 lakh crores in 2020-21," PM Modi said in its blog post.

He said such huge borrowings were made possible by an approach of 'Centre-State bhagidari'.

Citing the last year's Centre's Aatmanirbhar Bharat package, PM Modi wrote that state governments were allowed to borrow an extra 2% of GSDP, of which 1% was made conditional on the implementation of certain economic reforms.

"This was a nudge, incentivising the states to adopt progressive policies to avail additional funds. The results of this exercise are not only encouraging but also run contrary to the notion that there are limited takers for sound economic policies," the prime minister wrote.

Further, PM Modi hailed the ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ policy and explained how this policy provided benefits to migrant workers. "17 states completed this reform and were granted additional borrowings amounting to ₹37,600 crores," PM Modi said.

He also said that states were granted additional borrowing of ₹15,957 crore to implement floor rates of property tax and water and sewerage charges.

On Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme, PM Modi said 13 states implemented at least one component, while six states implemented the DBT component. As a result, ₹13,201 crore of additional borrowings were permitted.

"Overall, 23 states availed of additional borrowings of Rs. 1.06 lakh crores out of a potential of Rs. 2.14 lakh crores. As a result, the aggregate borrowing permission granted to states for 2020-21 (conditional and unconditional) was 4.5% of the initially estimated GSDP," the PM added.





