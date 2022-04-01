Centre-state face-off likely at GST meet

The states are given full compensation for the first five years of the introduction of GST on the assumed revenue growth rate of 14% from the base year of 2015-16. Compensation cess is levied on luxury and sin items such as aerated drinks, coal, pan masala, cigarettes and automobiles over the peak rate of 28%. “The position remains the same as far as the Centre is concerned. There is no scope to extend compensation for states beyond June. The cess collection in the period extended till March 2026 will be utilized to repay the back-to-back loans. So, where does the compensation (to states beyond 2022) get paid from? The point is there is no cess available till March 2026," said a senior government official. Also, the Constitution’s 101st amendment states that compensation has to be paid for five years until June 2022, he added.