Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta recommends Delhi Zoo, says Mumbai Zoo needs 'serious upgrade'
The businesswoman praised Delhi Zoo for its variety and infrastructure and suggested that the management market the zoo more so as to increase local visitors
Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund has in a video post on social media site X, formerly Twitter, praised the Delhi Zoo for its wide variety of species and infrastructure. "The best 80 rupees you can spend? Delhi Zoo," Radhika Gupta posted late on October 17.
The replies to Gupta's tweet included locals and Indians from across the country agreeing with Gupta and some also making suggestions for trips to Zoos in their own hometowns.
User @BOMgirltweets said: "OK, now I need to go here once I’m back." While user @cricbyo reminisced memories, "Went there about 10 years ago. Now will take my 3-year-old with me this time."
Some others had suggestions. User @shubham_mundada wrote, "Pune zoo is also beautiful" and user @P_rowlock suggested, "If you are ever in #Indore, do visit the zoo there too, it is lovely."
User @dtrips was more effusive in his recommendation: "Radhika, if you haven't already, do go to the zoo in Mysuru too whenever you are there. The entire family of cats is there, and so are beautiful lions, and a wide variety of snakes. Wonder if the orangutan I saw some 10 years ago is still alive. It was quite a sight, struck a Kate Winslet-like pose in Titanic."
However, one user @narsihrahul also highlighted the criticisms regarding zoos, adding: "Keeping animals in cages is a cruelty for humanity’s fun. Stunning for us but how depressing for a carnivore who otherwise would roam in 40 square KM. Ethics goes out of the window."
