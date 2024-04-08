Hello User
CEO salaries grew 40% on average in the past four years, Deloitte survey finds

CEO salaries grew 40% on average in the past four years, Deloitte survey finds

Devina Sengupta

  • The survey also found that promoter CEOs have seen their compensation rise more quickly than professional CEOs.

The survey also found that salary structures have been revised across hierarchies to include more target-oriented compensation. Photo: iStock

The average compensation of a chief executive officer in India is 13.8 crore in 2024, 40% higher than pre-covid levels, according to the Deloitte India Executive Performance and Rewards Survey. The average salary of junior executives is estimated to have grown at about half that rate over the same period.

According to the survey, every second CEO has a target compensation of more than 10 crore in 2024, compared with every third CEO in 2020. In target-based compensation, bonus payouts are not decided on a discretionary basis and depend on the company's performance. The number of CEOs who earn more than 20 crore doubled over the past four years, according to the survey, which involved CXOs at 400 companies, excluding public-sector ones.

The survey also found that promoter CEOs have seen their compensation rise more quickly than those of professional CEOs. It noted that the proportion of promoter CEOs earning more than 20 crore a year tripled from 9% in 2020 to 26% in 2024, while that of professional CEOs earning this amount increased marginally from 12% in 2020 to 17% in 2024.

“The average tenure of a promoter CEO is much longer than that of a professional CEO, so there is less risk of attrition. Therefore their compensation has increased more sharply over time," said Dinkar Pawan, director at Deloitte. CEOs who are also promoters or members of the promoter family are paid 16.7 crore on average while CEOs at professionally run firms receive an average of 13 crore.

The survey also found that salary structures have been revised across hierarchies to include more target-oriented compensation. While CEO compensation has increased, more than 50% of target compensation is performance-based on average (57% for professional CEOs and 47% for promoter CEOs). Top executives are also being judged on product launches; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) metrics; retention; productivity; capital efficiency and more.

An analysis of BSE 200 companies (excluding public firms) revealed that 45% of companies saw a change of CEO in the past five years, and that six of every 10 new CEOs were promoted from within the organisation.

Companies are also creating ‘hybrid’ stock options to attract and retain top talent for longer while protecting the firm’s interests, the report said. These stock options typically have stricter performance clauses and more restrictions than regular ones.

Meanwhile, the compensation of managing directors at the top 5 Nifty 50 companies (Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Infosys and TCS) increased by 46.5% to 128.8% from FY19 to FY23, according to data from Prime Database.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Devina Sengupta

Devina tracks and writes on workplaces, human resources and education for Mint. She also occaisionally writes an opinion column. She hosts a podcast on interesting HR trends in corporate India called The Working Life.
