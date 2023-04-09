CEO Scam: Fraudsters now preying on start up employees for money2 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 11:08 AM IST
In a recent case of CEO fraud scam, Meesho's employee, Shikhar Saxena shared an instance where he received a scam message from a person posing as Meesho CEO, Vidit Aatrey, to make payment
From sim cards to customer care servicing, there would hardly be any option left unexplored by scammers to trap people for money. However, with the evolution of digital platforms and growing accessibility to contact details of people, scammers have begun preying upon startup employees by faking themselves as the company CEO.
