CERC allows BSES discoms to exit PPAs with NTPC Dadri power plant

"Petitioner may exit from the PPA/SPPA (SPPA means supplementary power purchase agreement) by approaching the Ministry of Power for de-allocating its share from Dadri-I generating station; and that as Dadri-I generating station has already completed 25 years on November 30, 2020, from its COD, the provisions of Regulation 17(2) related to first right of refusal would become effective once the Ministry of Power de-allocates share of the Petitioners from Dadri-I generating station," the order said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}