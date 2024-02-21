CERC directs audit of power exchanges, citing violations
Manually entering, modifying or cancelling bids after trading hours may distort power prices, experts say, undermining the whole purpose of power exchanges
New Delhi: The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) has ordered an audit of the processes and software deployed by the country's three power exchanges in the next six months and barred the bourses from manually registering bids after trading hours, after detecting “increasing instances" of violation of rules.