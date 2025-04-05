Ceremonial welcome: PM Narendra Modi meets Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Colombo | In Pics

PM Narendra Modi in Sri Lanka: This marks the first visit by a foreign leader to the island nation after it saw a dramatic political shift last year, with National People’s Power (NPP) alliance in power.

Published5 Apr 2025, 12:26 PM IST
Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake (L) shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a bilateral meeting at the president's office in Colombo. (Photo by Sri Lanka's President Office / AFP)
Sri Lanka’s President Anura Kumara Dissanayake (L) shakes hands with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a bilateral meeting at the president’s office in Colombo. (Photo by Sri Lanka’s President Office / AFP) (AFP)

After participating in the BIMSTEC summit in Thailand, PM Narendra Modi met Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, where he was accorded with ceremonial welcome. This marks the first visit by a foreign leader to the island nation after it saw a dramatic political shift last year, with National People’s Power (NPP) alliance in power.

According to PTI, they are likely to sign a separate pact on cooperation in the digital domain. PM Modi will lay a wreath at the IPKF (Indian Peace Keeping Force) memorial later in the day. The two documents paving the way for India’s assistance to Sri Lanka on debt restructuring and another one on currency swap are expected to be made public.

Also Read | Sri Lanka’s first all-women resort: ‘Amba Yaalu’ breaks gender barriers | Watch
PM Narendra Modi received a special ceremonial welcome at Independence Square, Colombo. (Photo: ANI)
PM Narendra Modi walks along the red carpet at Independence Square, Colombo. (Photo: ANI)
PM Narendra Modi welcomed with a commanding officer holding a ceremonial sword, with soldiers dressed in their uniforms. (Photo: ANI)
PM Narendra Modi receives military honour guard, while Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stands beside him. (Photo: ANI)
Also Read | PM Narendra Modi condoles death of actor Manoj Kumar

Sri Lanka ministers welcome PM Modi

Irrespective of rains, Modi was warmly received at the airport by six senior ministers, namely Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, Health Minister Nalinda Jayatissa, Fisheries Minister Ramalingam Chandrasekar, Labour Minister Anil Jayantha, Science and Technology Minister Chrishantha Abeysena and Women and Child Affairs Minister Saroja Savithri Paulraj.

"Landed in Colombo. Grateful to the ministers and dignitaries who welcomed me at the airport. Looking forward to the programs in Sri Lanka," PM Modi said on X.

First Published:5 Apr 2025, 12:26 PM IST
